Gov. Northam suffers broken hand while winterizing boat

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/WAVY) — It’s been less than a month since Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus. Now, he’s had more bad luck.

Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky confirmed to WRIC that the governor broke his right hand while winterizing his boat over the weekend.

NEW: Virginia Governor Ralph Northam suffered a “minor break” to his right hand while working on his boat last weekend. His press secretary tells me a winch recoiled, hitting his dominant hand. “He didn’t think it was broken but decided to get it checked out on Tuesday.” @8NEWS — Ben Dennis 8News (@broadcastben_) October 22, 2020

According to Yarmosky, a winch recoiled, hitting Northam’s dominate hand.

“He didn’t think it was broken but decided to get it checked out on Tuesday,” Yarmosky told 8News Reporter Ben Dennis.

On Tuesday, Northam got an X-ray at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center in Richmond. His hand is in a splint and the break is reportedly minor.

