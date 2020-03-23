Gov. Northam to announce K-12 schools COVID-19 plan on Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/WAVY) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is expected to make an announcement on Monday afternoon about the future of Virginia’s K-12 schools during the coronavirus outbreak.

Northam said it is clear COVID-19 will be with us for months, not weeks, and an extension of the current K-12 school shutdown is likely. Virginia just finished week one of a mandatory two-week school closure.

BREAKING—Northam says there will be an announcement tomorrow re: a possible extension of a K-12 school shut down, past the minimum 2-week closure currently in motion. We’re now past week one of that closure order. @8NEWS #WRIC pic.twitter.com/k2PJ0KhmES — Ben Dennis 8News (@broadcastben_) March 22, 2020

Over the weekend, Northam announced that 67 people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the state total to 219. Six people have died.

Two weeks ago, Virginia had no known cases of coronavirus.

#BREAKING: dozens more Virginians have tested positive for #COVID19 since yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to 219. Three people have died.



Here’s the day-to-day breakdown:



🗓SUNDAY➖219

🗓SATURDAY➖152

🗓FRIDAY➖114

🗓THURSDAY➖94

🗓10 DAYS AGO➖15

🗓15 DAYS AGO➖0 — Julia Heimlich (@JuliaHeimlich) March 22, 2020

8News will be live streaming Northam’s daily press conference at 2 p.m. Stay with us for updates.