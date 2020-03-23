1  of  30
Gov. Northam to announce K-12 schools COVID-19 plan on Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/WAVY) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is expected to make an announcement on Monday afternoon about the future of Virginia’s K-12 schools during the coronavirus outbreak.

Northam said it is clear COVID-19 will be with us for months, not weeks, and an extension of the current K-12 school shutdown is likely. Virginia just finished week one of a mandatory two-week school closure.

Over the weekend, Northam announced that 67 people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the state total to 219. Six people have died.

Two weeks ago, Virginia had no known cases of coronavirus.

