Gov. Northam to attend funeral service for fallen Big Stone Gap Officer Chandler

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — Funeral arrangements for slain Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler have been released.

According to the Holding Funeral Home, Inc. obituary, Chandler’s family will receive friends during a visitation on Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 3-7 p.m. at the Wise County Convocation Center on the UVA Wise campus.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will attend Chandler’s funeral service at 7 p.m., according to a schedule released by the governor’s office.

Northam released the following statement in response to Chandler’s murder:

Pam and I were deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Big Stone Gap police officer Michael Chandler, who was killed [November 13] in the line of duty. Mike was a dedicated public servant, a devoted husband and father, and a trusted member of the Big Stone Gap community. Like law enforcement officers across the Commonwealth, he put his life on the line everyday in service to his fellow Virginians. And at only 29 years old, he made the ultimate sacrifice. Gov. Ralph Northam

The funeral service will follow the visitation and feature special speakers. Those speakers include:

Virginia Attorney General-Elect Jason Miyares

Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp

Town of Big Stone Gap Manager Steve Lawson

Members of Law Enforcement

The obituary also states bagpipes will be played for Chandler’s family.

A graveside procession is scheduled to start lining up at 9 a.m. at Bullit Park and is set to leave at 11 a.m. Those those who wish to pay their respects are asked to line the sidewalks along the way to Powell Valley Memorial Gardens.

The graveside services scheduled for Nov. 18 will be limited to family and emergency personnel.

Chandler’s pallbearers will be fellow police officers and firefighters.

The obituary describes Chandler to have been “an active outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and enjoyed the beautiful mountains in our region.” It also states he joined the Big Stone Gap Police Department in 2019 and the Big Stone Gap Fire Department in 2015.

Chandler is survived by his wife and daughter, along with other immediate family members, according to the obituary.

Chandler died at the Johnson City Medical Center on Saturday evening after he was reportedly shot and left in a ditch following a welfare check.

A procession for Chandler traveled through much of Southwest Virginia Monday as his body was returned to Big Stone Gap from the autopsy site in Roanoke.

Virginia State Police have reported 33-year-old Michael Donivan White of Big Stone Gap is in custody in relation to the fatal shooting.

Details regarding the arrest are limited, but the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office has told News Channel 11 that updates will be released in the upcoming days.