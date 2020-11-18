Gov. Northam to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon after tightening coronavirus restrictions in the commonwealth last week.

On Friday, Gov. Northam announced limitations to public and private gatherings, an expanded mask mandate, strengthened enforcement at retail businesses and an alcohol curfew.

Northam announced these new restrictions in a press release not press conference so local news reporters did not have the chance to get immediate answers to questions.

During his latest press briefings, the governor expressed concern about rising COVID-19 cases due to small gatherings in Southwest Virginia. Northam’s office said cases in Virginia are comparatively low, but positive tests and hospitalizations are increasing in all five health districts.

“COVID-19 is surging across the country, and while cases are not rising in Virginia as rapidly as in some other states, I do not intend to wait until they are. We are acting now to prevent this health crisis from getting worse,” Northam said.

8News will carry the press conference live. Tune in at 2 p.m.