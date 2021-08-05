Gov. Northam to hold COVID-19 news briefing as cases, hospitalizations rise

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam will hold a press briefing Thursday afternoon to discuss the state’s rising coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,760 new cases on August 5. The positivity rate in Virginia is 6.8%. This data is expected to rise as the Delta variant continues to infect communities across the Commonwealth.

Earlier this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci joined Gov. Northam and other Virginia health leaders to discuss the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine and what challenges may lie ahead in the fight against the virus.

Virginia health leaders said one of the biggest hurdles now is combating vaccine misinformation.

In a briefing, Wednesday afternoon, the Commonwealth’s Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula hinted that Gov. Northam was considering a state vaccine mandate for all state employees. The governor will likely address that in his briefing today.

WRIC.com will livestream the conference online or on-air at 2 p.m.