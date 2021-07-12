Gov. Northam to announce American Rescue Plan spending proposal this afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is announcing his American Rescue Plan spending proposal this afternoon in Virginia Beach.

Northam is set to participate in a round table with small business leaders and elected officials to discuss the funding. The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was signed into law on March 11.

In late June, Gov. Northam called for the General Assembly to meet for a special session on Aug. 2. The General Assembly is ultimately in charge of allocating these funds during the special session.

“With more Virginians getting vaccinated every day, we are turning the corner and building back stronger,” Northam said in a June statement. “Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, we have a unique opportunity to fund public schools, support small businesses, achieve universal broadband access, and make generational investments in our shared future. I look forward to working with legislators to get it done.”

The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be live-streamed on 8News.