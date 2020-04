NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) -- There are increasing numbers of people filing for unemployment and facing difficulties to pay their rent now that a new month has started. Tenants should know how to protect themselves and know their rights.

Christie Marra, director of housing advocacy at the Virginia Property Law Center, says tenants will not have to worry about eviction because Virginia courts and sheriff's offices are abstaining from processing non-emergency orders until the end of April. Even though tenants have the right to protect themselves from eviction during the coronavirus pandemic, Marra encourages renters to do their part to communicate with their landlords for help such as payment plans or deferrals.