Gov. Northam to speak at Virginia War Memorial’s 9/11 ceremony

by: Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Gov. Ralph Northam will deliver the keynote address at an annual ceremony to honor and remember those who died during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The ceremony will be held in the Shrine of Memory on the grounds of the Virginia War Memorial at 6 p.m. on Sept. 11. The event is free and open to the public.

The 380th Army Band Ensemble will play a medley of patriotic music before the ceremony.

Following the governor’s remarks, there will be additional music and the ringing of the ship’s bell from the USS Virginia by sailors from Navy Recruiting Station Richmond in memory of those killed.

The war memorial will be open extended hours that day, from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

