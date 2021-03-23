Gov. Northam to update on Virginians on COVID-19 response, vaccination efforts

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to address the state’s coronavirus response and vaccination efforts in this afternoon’s news briefing.

Previously, Northam has suggested that he would increase the cap on outdoor social gatherings and remove the 1,000-spectator maximum for outdoor entertainment venues if trends continued moving in the right direction.

Virginia’s 7-day average number of daily new cases is 1,443. Since January, new cases in the commonwealth have experienced a downward trend. It is unclear if the current trends meet what Gov. Northam is looking for to ease restrictions.

Credit: Virginia Department of Health

Virginia’s vaccine czar, Dr. Danny Avula, told 8News Monday that the state is expected to have enough vaccines for every adult before President Joe Biden’s goal.

“I think that we will be able to easily meet the president’s goal of getting to the general population by May 1,” Dr. Avula said. “I think that we will probably be there about a week ahead of that schedule.”

