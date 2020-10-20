Gov. Northam says he’s trying to save Northern Neck Ginger Ale

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Like many Virginians, Gov. Ralph Northam was upset to hear that Coca-Cola was considering discontinuing production of Northern Neck Ginger Ale. However, the governor decided to use his position do something about it.
Northern Neck Ginger Ale is made in Virginia by Coca-Cola Consolidated, an independent bottling company for Coca-Cola. It is one of many beverages the company is considering cutting to streamline its production.
Tuesday evening, Northam tweeted out that he reached out to CocaCola about keeping this staple stocked on shelves.
Northam isn’t the only one trying to save the soda. A Virginia resident started a petition to save the soda. According to Change.org the petition already has more than 4,000 signatures.
“Many people depend on this beverage after a long day or just to wash down a meal,” LaWanda Kelly writes in her petition. “Keeping this beverage in production will keep many smiles in place.”
While it’s still unknown how these talks between the governor and Coca-Cola will go, Northam told Virginians to “stay tuned” to see what happens next.
