Gov. Northam wants to invest $1.2 billion in Virginia public education

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced his plan to invest $1.2 billion in K-12 education Monday morning.

Northam is proposing a three percent salary raise for teachers and more funding for schools that would support the hiring of counselors and ESL instructional support.

“Students deserve quality public schools, no matter where they live,” Governor Northam said during his announcement at Huguenot High School.

The Fall 2019 report revealed that forty percent of Virginia’s public students are economically disadvantaged, and 13 percent are ESL students.

ESL is the term used for describing students that are learning English as a second language. Northam has proposed allocating $27.6 million to ‘increase the number of instructional positions.’

Here’s the breakdown of his proposal:

$1.2 billion in total for K-12 education

$140 million for at risk schools in high poverty areas

Another 3% teacher raise

Nearly $100 million for more school counselors

$27.6 million for more ESL teachers

$10.6 million for free/reduced lunch programs

$125 million in new “flexible funds”

This proposal is part of Gov. Northam’s two-year budget. Northam will present his full budget on December 17.