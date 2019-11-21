Gov. Northam welcomes new puppy to Executive Mansion

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Governor has a new furry friend!
Ralph Northam introduced the newest addition to the Executive Mansion on social media Thursday – a dog named Pearl.
Gov. Northam tweeted “Paws for a moment and help us welcome the newest addition to the Executive Mansion and First Puppy of Virginia, Pearl! Murphy looks forward to having a new pal to help with his official First Dog duties.”
