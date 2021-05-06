Gov. Northam plans to lift all capacity restrictions on June 15

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam sent a clear message to businesses at his COVID-19 update on Thursday: Plan to be able to lift capacity restrictions and social distancing requirements on June 15th.

Northam said, to move forward with that plan, the state’s coronavirus data has to continue trending in the right direction and more people have to get vaccinated. While Northam isn’t setting specific metrics that need to be met, he said the state is on track.

Currently, Virginia’s seven-day average is the lowest it has been since October 2020. Plus, hospitalizations and deaths have fallen dramatically, according to Northam.

The governor said these are all sign that vaccinations are having an impact.

“Vaccines are working. They’re helping reduce the spread of this disease,” he said. “Fewer people are getting sick, fewer people are going into the hospital and more people are now spending time together.”

Northam is still not setting a firm date for ending the mask mandate, saying he’s following the CDC’s lead.

Northam said he also hopes to end the State of Emergency declaration in Virginia after it expires on June 30th but there are some details that have to be worked out first.

For example, under Virginia Code, it is usually illegal to cover your face in public, according to Chief Counsel to Governor Northam Rita Davis. Davis said the State of Emergency declaration provided the flexibility needed to impose a mask mandate in the Commonwealth. She said the Administration needs to make sure, if the order expires, it will still be legal to wear a mask voluntarily.

Additionally, the governor discussed a survey conducted by Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) of parents’ willingness to get their children vaccinated.

“66% plan to get their adolescents vaccinated. 63% will vaccinate their younger children when it’s available. This is great news for getting back to normal and we’re ready for it,” Northam said.

The state’s Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said the Virginia Department of Health is working to bring more mobile vaccination units to the Commonwealth.

The goal for the additions is to help combat vaccine hesitancy in rural areas.