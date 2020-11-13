Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announces new statewide COVID-19 restrictions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced limitations to public and private gatherings, an expanded mask mandate, strengthened enforcement at retail businesses and an alcohol curfew on Friday.

These restrictions will take effect Sunday, Nov. 15.

“I am confident we can get our numbers back down but it requires all of us to make smart choices, it always has,” Northam said.

The governor made this decision in the wake of national and statewide surges in COVID-19 cases. A release from the Governor’s Office says cases in Virginia are comparatively low but positive tests as well as hospitalizations are increasing in all five health districts. Northam says Virginia is not an island and the state is acting now to insure things to do not get worth.

“COVID-19 is surging across the country, and while cases are not rising in Virginia as rapidly as in some other states, I do not intend to wait until they are. We are acting now to prevent this health crisis from getting worse,” Northam said.

Under the new restrictions public and private gatherings will be limited to 25 individuals instead of the current 250 person cap.

Now all Virginians over the age of five will be required to wear masks indoors, previously children under 10 were not required to wear a mask.

“Face coverings are one of the best tools we have to fight COVID-19 so everyone needs to wear them,” Northam said.

Essential retail businesses such as grocery stories and pharmacies will see stricter enforcement of rules such as face covering use, physical distancing and extra cleaning. Violations can now be enforced as Class One misdemeanors.

Establishments serving alcohol on-site such as breweries, restaurants and bars will be required to cease alcohol sales, consumption and possession by 10 p.m.

“Everyone is tired of this pandemic and restrictions on our lives. I’m tired, and I know you are tired too. But as we saw earlier this year, these mitigation measures work,” Northam said. “I am confident that we can come together as one Commonwealth to get this virus under control and save lives.”

The case count in Virginia has been averaging around 1,500 per day. The surge is particularly evident in Southwest Virginia. Northam says some of the spread can be attributed to things like eating indoors at restaurants, attending small social gatherings such as dinner parties or when people “ignore the science” and do not follow restrictions.

Northam’s release says, hospitalizations have increased by more than 35% in the last month. Hospital capacities across the Commonwealth remain stable.

A video of Northam’s announcement can be viewed here.

The full text of amended Executive Order Sixty-Three and Order of Public Health Emergency Five and sixth amended Executive Order Sixty-Seven and Order of Public Health Emergency Seven can be found here.