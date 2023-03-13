RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced $93 million in state and federal funding would go towards affordable and special needs housing in Virginia. The grant will support 57 projects across the Commonwealth.

Of the 57 projects, 3,825 rental units and 111 affordable homes for sale will be covered in this year’s round of funding. In addition, the grants administered through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development will provide low-interest loans to the units reserved for low-income residents.

To read more about the federal funding, click BELOW: