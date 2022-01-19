Gov. Youngkin announces new Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Change of focus for the role

The Virginia State flag and the American flag fly near the Virginia State Capitol, February 9, 2019 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has announced Angela Sailor as Virginia’s new Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Sailor is the successor of Dr. Janice Underwood, the first-ever Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Virginia appointed by former governor Ralph Northam.

Gov. Youngkin also issued Executive Order #10 to designate Sailor as the Commonwealth Chief Diversity, Opportunity and Inclusion Officer.

The position is a member of his cabinet with a focused role on promoting ideas, policies and economic opportunities for disadvantaged Virginians, including those living with disabilities, and bringing people of different faiths together, according to a release by the Office of the Governor.

“Angela Sailor’s experience in government, nonprofits and the private sector will guide us as we ensure that the government is working for all Virginians across our diverse Commonwealth, especially when it comes to economic opportunity for all Virginians. In addition, I will introduce and support legislation to change the name of the office to the Diversity, Opportunity and Inclusion Office,” Youngkin said.

According to the release, Angela Sailor has over 20 years of experience in a mix of government, corporate, nongovernmental organizations and non-profit organizations.

Her most recent positions include Vice President of The Feulner Institute at The Heritage Foundation, Chief of Staff to Heritage’s President Kay Coles James and public member of the Senior Foreign Service Selection Board for the United States Department of State.

Sailor also served as Director of African-American Affairs, for George W. Bush’s Victory 2000 Presidential Campaign. In this role, she served as liaison to congressional, state, and local African-American Republican candidates.

The office said Sailor has worked in media with experience including serving as a radio host with WGTZ 93 Dayton, Ohio, WCSU-FM 88.9, and as a freelance producer with Fox Morning News, Washington, D.C.

Sailor holds a Juris Doctorate from the University of Memphis, Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law and a Master’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and Public Affairs from the American University. She attended Spelman College and graduated from Central State University. She is married with two children.