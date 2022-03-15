RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The governor’s office today announced that A. Duie Pyle, a provider of supply chain solutions, will establish three service centers in the cities of Manassas, Richmond and Roanoke, creating a total of 75 new jobs in the Commonwealth.

The company’s expansion has been met with bipartisan support from almost all branches of government.

“Reliable transportation and distribution logistics are more important than ever to the success of our economy, and good jobs are vital to the success of our residents,” said Richmond Mayor Levar M. Stoney. “We’re grateful to A. Duie Pyle for investing in Richmond and welcome this family-owned, industry leader to our city.”

The Richmond location will be at 3609 East Belt Boulevard will have 50 doors and create 25 new jobs.

“Global supply chains are experiencing unprecedented pressure and we are pleased that A. Duie Pyle will take advantage of Virginia’s infrastructure and transportation network as a vital provider of supply chain solutions,” said Governor Youngkin.