RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced three new appointees to the Virginia Board of Education on Friday to replace three members whose terms ended.

With the appointments, there are now eight Youngkin appointees on the nine-member education board.

Youngkin’s latest appointees are Mashea M. Ashton, Debbie Kilgore and Dr. Amber Northern. They, like Youngkin’s previous appointee Dale Sturdifen, must be confirmed by the Virginia General Assembly.

“I am pleased to welcome these new and highly qualified individuals to a host of Virginia boards,” Youngkin said in a statement accompanying his announcement of several board and administration appointments Friday.

Ashton, a McLean resident, is the founder, CEO and principal of Digital Pioneers Academy, a D.C.-based charter school.

Kilgore is a retired family and consumer science teacher and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America advisor at Gate City High School in Southwest Virginia. She is married to Virginia House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore (R-Scott).

Dr. Northern, of Henrico County, is the Thomas B. Fordham Institute’s senior vice president for research.

“With their unique insights and notable career experiences, I look forward to working together to make Virginia the best state in the Nation to live, work and raise a family,” Youngkin added.