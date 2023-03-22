RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has appointed Tennessee Chief Academic Officer Lisa Coons as Virginia’s 27th Superintendent of Public Instruction.

In an announcement made Wednesday, March 22, Youngkin announced that Coons would begin her new position on Monday, April 17.

“I am honored that Governor Youngkin has selected me to serve as Virginia’s superintendent of public instruction in collaboration with Secretary Guidera,” Coons said. “The governor has set a bold academic agenda that puts students first and empowers families to help set priorities for their children. We have an opportunity in Virginia to be the country’s best state for education, and we’ll achieve that vision through partnerships with families, educators and school division leaders.”

Youngkin also announced the appointment of Goochland County Superintendent Jeremy Raley as the Virginia Department of Education’s new Chief of Staff. In a separate announcement, he also reported that Dale Sturdifen had been appointed to the board of education.

“I am grateful to appoint this talented group of individuals to important positions across the Commonwealth,” Youngkin said. “I look forward to seeing the work they do in the service of Virginia.”