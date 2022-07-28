(WFXR) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency in response to the heavy flooding in the southwest region of the Commonwealth on Thursday.

On Thursday, July 28 Gov. Youngkin declared a state of emergency in an effort to assist with response and recovery. Officials say the Virginia Emergency Support Team (VEST) has been monitoring flash flooding and heavy rainfall in the southwestern region since Wednesday, July 27.

Authorities say the heavy rainfall has already caused flooding in roadways and utilities in multiple places. VEST will continue to monitor the flooding.

“Southwest Virginia continues to be impacted by flooding after heavy rainfall in the area yesterday,” Gov. Youngkin said. “With more rainfall forecasted over the next few days, we want to lean forward in providing as many resources possible to assist those affected. Our team will continue to monitor the situation and provide assistance as needed.”

Officials tell WFXR News that a state of emergency allows the Commonwealth to utilize resources and send people and equipment to help with response and recovery. The declaration also allows Commonwealth officials to coordinate the supply of resources with state and local partners.