RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced a new plan to improve childcare and education in the Commonwealth.

On Thursday, Dec. 7, Gov. Youngkin introduced “Building Blocks for Virginia Families” — an initiative to improve child education by funding education programs and giving parents various options and support.

“Building Blocks for Virginia Families will ensure families can choose the early option that best supports their children in their most formative years and enter school ready to learn,” Youngkin said. “By prioritizing parent choice and cutting red tape for families and providers, we are delivering a best-in-class model for early learning and childcare.”

According to the governor’s office, Building Blocks for Virginia Families will:

Invest $448 million annually to guarantee low-income working families that receive public support to continue to have access to high quality early childhood and after school programs.

Strengthen parent choice with options to make decisions in home-providers, public school preschools and church programs.

Create a new childcare payment system driven by parents.

Cut unnecessary regulations for providers.

Eliminate childcare deserts with $25 million invested to launch new early learning hubs at colleges.

Maintain a $1 million scholarship program to increase Virginia’s early education workforce, and $10 million per year for direct-to-childcare educator incentives.

Building Blocks for Virginia Families was created in response to the expiration of funds from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act — a post-pandemic plan that gave Virginia $794 million to expand childcare and early education programs as parents returned to work.

According to the Governor’s office, the end of American Rescue Plan Act’s funds put 27,000 children at risk of losing quality care programs. Building Blocks for Virginia Families will continue to offer access to children in need of these programs.