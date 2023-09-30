(WRIC) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered all United States and Virginia flags at all state and local government buildings to be flown at half-staff.

According to a release from the Office of The Governor, the flag order is to honor U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, who died on Thursday, Sept. 28 at the age of 90.

Feinstein began representing California in the Senate in 1992 after ten years as the governor of San Francisco. According to the Senate’s website, she was the longest-serving female Senator in U.S. history.

Flags will remain at half-staff from Friday, Sept. 29 until sunset on the day Feinstein’s funeral.