RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has ordered all Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff from Monday, May 8 until Thursday, May 11.

According to a release from the Office of the Governor, the order is “in memory of the lives lost and those injured in Allen, Texas.”

On Saturday, May 6, 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia shot and killed eight people at a mall in Allen, a suburb of Dallas, and injured several others. Garcia himself was killed after he was reportedly shot by a police officer.