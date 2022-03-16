RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced plans Wednesday to introduce emergency legislation that would suspend state gas taxes for three months.

The bill will suspend the entire state portion of the gas tax, equating to an estimated $0.26 per gallon.

Following the allocated three months, the tax will be phased back in, according to Youngkin.

The legislation will go into effect, following a special session that Youngkin is yet to set a date on.

Youngkin said the bill will be effective immediately, should the bill be approved by the legislature.

The announcement comes a week after Democrats and one Republican blocked a legislative push from Governor Youngkin to suspend a recent gas tax increase of $0.05 per gallon for 12 months.

The proposal to pause the increase was still included in the House’s budget for fiscal year 2023 but not in the Senate’s plan. It was expected to go into effect on July 1.

Youngkin says that this emergency bill would replace the earlier proposals.

The Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus announced their response shortly after Youngkin.

“While we can understand Governor Youngkin’s desire to address high prices at the gas pump, fuel costs have actually been falling–40 cents per gallon in the last four days. The Commonwealth’s transportation budget relies on gas tax revenue,” said Majority Leader Dick Saslaw. “As final negotiations take place, we need to make sure we can provide relief for Virginians while still maintaining a robust and responsible budget.”

Plans for exempting gas taxes were included in the governor’s “Day One Game Plan” for tax reforms.

