RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – Gov. Glenn Youngkin updated Virginia’s COVID-19 Action Plan this week.

The plan continues the Commonwealth’s commitment to providing additional COVID-19 vaccine events across Virginia, as well as grand flexibilities to health care workers and reaffirmed his commitment to chart a pathway to normalcy.

“As we have learned to live with the coronavirus pandemic over the past two years, we know that we can protect lives and livelihoods. With increased immunity to omicron, and a decline in cases and hospitalizations, now is the time to chart a path to normalcy. My updated COVID-19 Action Plan and Executive Order 16 are a path forward for all Virginians that addresses the current needs for flexibility, continually encourages individuals to get the vaccine, and allows individuals to make decisions regarding their own health.” Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA)

Gov. Youngkin also recently issued Executive Order 16 that extends emergency flexibilities and added provisions for assisted living facilities in the Commonwealth.

His full updated COVID-19 Action Plan can be read below.

The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 as a global pandemic nearly two years ago, on March 11, 2020.