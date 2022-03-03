RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed eight new bills into law on Wednesday involving taxes, economic development, Virginia’s retirement system and higher education construction.

“I am honored to sign these bills into law to address bipartisan priorities. In the coming days, we will continue to review bills and I’m looking forward to signing more legislation into law that will ensure Virginia is the best place to live, work and raise a family.”

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA)