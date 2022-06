RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) will speak and take part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony at Keswick Vineyards for the Rt. 231 trail.

The event will begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The trail was recently announced as a tourist attraction in central Virginia, according to the governor’s office.

Rt. 231 is a trail made up of wineries, cideries, breweries and distilleries. It was also include lodging and restaurants, according to the office.