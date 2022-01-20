Gov. Youngkin unveils COVID-19 plan, declares limited emergency order to help Virginia hospitals

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, with wife Suzanne Youngkin takes the oath of office during an inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s plan to address Virginia’s COVID-19 surge will rely on expanding outreach efforts in communities with low vaccination rates, prioritizing tests for health care workers and students and discouraging mass testing.

The governor shared details of his plan Thursday as he declared a limited state of emergency to lift regulations to help hospitals and nursing homes in Virginia expand bed capacity.

Before he left office, former Gov. Ralph Northam approved a similar declaration that was set to last 30 days. Unless Youngkin makes changes, his emergency order expires on Feb. 21.

Youngkin’s “COVID Action Plan” seeks to prioritize testing for students, health care and other essential workers and vulnerable people over those who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. The governor’s office said in a release that Youngkin “will discourage mass testing for the purposes of pre-screening” and urge healthy people with mild symptoms to remain at home and “use discretion on testing.”

“Today’s announcements are designed to give Virginians the tools and resources needed to make the best decisions for their families, strengthen our hospital systems, and ensure a strong recovery as we encounter new challenges associated with the pandemic that has become part of our everyday life,” Youngkin said in a statement Thursday.

With the emergence of omicron and after gatherings during the holiday season, cases have continued to increase in the commonwealth. Despite having nearly 70 percent of people fully vaccinated, Virginia has seen record daily counts in December and January.

After having thousands of cases per day in November, on multiple days the Virginia Department of Health has reported tens of thousands of new cases. On Thursday, VDH reported a little over 14,000 new cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA) called Youngkin’s order “a welcome and necessary step” in a statement Thursday. The association has been tracking the commonwealth’s hospitalizations, cases that require a ventilator and the total available beds.

“In the past month, Virginia hospitals have encountered some of the most challenging circumstances seen since the pandemic began. A rapidly escalating surge has led to record-setting hospitalizations that are straining the capacity of the health care delivery system, its staff, and resources,” VHHA President and CEO Sean T. Connaughton said in a statement.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.