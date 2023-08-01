RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Operation Bold Blue Line is a collaborative effort between Virginia State Police and other local law enforcement agencies that aims to remove illegal drugs off the streets and keep the commonwealth safer.

This partnership started back in December 2022 and it is already making progress on making Virginia safer, according to Gov. Youngkin.

Since the initiative’s beginning, Operation Bold Blue Line has seen the removal of 2,060 pounds of illegal narcotics that would have averaged a value of over $31 million on the street.

Additionally, more than $2.7 million in currency tied to illicit activity has been seized. In total, 857 felony arrests and 721 misdemeanor arrests have been made during the operation so far.

47 pounds of the lethal drug fentanyl were among the illegal drugs seized.

The operation comes at a time when the law enforcement vacancy rate in some cities in Virginia is nearing 40%, leaving some agencies and their resources stretched too thin.

“Through the hard work and partnerships between state and local law enforcement, we are strengthening sustained efforts to get illegal drugs and illegal weapons off the streets, improving safety in our communities,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “These results show progress on our collective efforts to support law enforcement, crack down on illegal drugs, enforce tougher penalties for violent criminals and ensure safer communities across the Commonwealth.”

Operation Bold Blue line will also work with the Virginia General Assembly to fund a victim/witness assistance program.

The program would provide funds for lodging, relocation expenses, transportation and more.