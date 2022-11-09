RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin sent a handwritten letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to apologize for a comment he made after the attack on her husband that led to heavy criticism of the Republican, her spokesperson told 8News.

Pelosi’s spokesman confirmed Wednesday that Youngkin sent the letter, first reported by Punchbowl News, and that the speaker has accepted his apology.

Youngkin’s spokeswoman shared a statement from the governor that she said was made during a TV interview that has yet to air.

“My full intention on my comments was to categorically state that violence and the kind of violence that was perpetrated against Speaker Pelosi’s husband is not just unacceptable, it’s atrocious. And I didn’t do a great job with that,” Youngkin said. “And so listen, it was a personal note and it was one between me and the speaker, just to reflect those sentiments.”

The husband of Speaker Pelosi (D-Calif.), Paul Pelosi, was hit over the head with a hammer by a man who broke into their San Francisco home on Oct. 28.

Later that day, Youngkin made a comment about Pelosi during a campaign rally with Republican congressional candidate Yesli Vega that appeared to make light of the attack.

“There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re going to send [Pelosi] back to be with him in California,” Youngkin said.

Democrats, including Vega’s opponent Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), called on Youngkin to apologize. Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.) said Youngkin’s comment was “beneath the dignity of his office.”

Federal authorities said the intruder had plans to kidnap the speaker and had zip ties, tape and rope at the time. The suspect, 42-year-old David DePape, has pleaded not guilty to the charges he faces, which include attempted murder and attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official.