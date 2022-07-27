RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that he will be donating his second-quarter salary to an organization that benefits veterans.

During a visit to the Jones and Cabacoy Veterans Care Center in Virginia Beach, Youngkin announced his second-quarter salary will go to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation (VVSF), which provides supplemental funding for programs and services for veterans across Virginia.

In April, Youngkin announced that he would be donating his first-quarter salary to the Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program, an organization helping police officers and first responders who have dealt with “critical traumatic incidents” while on duty or in their personal lives.

“I pledged to serve our Commonwealth without accepting a salary because I want to continue giving back to the Commonwealth and helping Virginians in every way I can,” Youngkin said in a press release.

“I have chosen to donate my salary to the VVSF because of their important mission to support Virginia’s veterans programs. My administration goes to work every day to reimagine the way the Commonwealth provides veterans benefits, eliminate red tape that hinders our veterans and has exempted the first 40,000 of veteran retirement pay from unnecessary taxes. Now, Suzanne and I would like to show our support and gratitude for those who have fought to keep our Commonwealth and nation safe,” the governor said.

According to Forbes, Youngkin’s net worth is among the highest of all U.S. governors at around $470 million.