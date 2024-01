RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin will deliver this year’s State of the Commonwealth Address on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson.

The annual speech will be given at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10 — the first day of the 2024 regular session of the Virginia General Assembly.

This comes shortly after Youngkin announced his budget plan, which calls for incomes tax cuts and and an increase in the state’s sales tax.