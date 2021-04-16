Governor Northam, Native American tribes celebrates the opening of Virginia’s 40th state park

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Northam and Native American tribes celebrated the opening of the Commonwealth’s 40th state park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday.

Machicomoco State Park spans 643 acres along the York River in Gloucester County at what was formerly known as Timberneck Farm.

Machicomoco is an Algonquian word meaning “special meeting place” which connected to the mission of the site, which is educating the public about native tribes in Virginia.

“As we open Virginia’s 40th state park, we are reminded of the many ways these natural spaces connect us and bring communities together,” said Governor Northam. “The story of our Commonwealth cannot be told without the history, and experiences of Virginia’s native tribes.”

Northam also said Machicomoco State Park will ensure that Virginians continue to learn from the past, celebrate the present, and aspire to a better in the future.

Areas of the park were developed in close partnership with Virginia’s Indian tribes in order to highlight the history of the Virginia Indians with a timeline walk and an educational trail.

Terry Sims was selected as the first park manager. He joins Virginia State Parks after seven years with Texas State Parks.

For more information on Virginia State Parks, visit their website.