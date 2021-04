FILE – In an Oct. 30, 2012, file photo, former Vice President Walter Mondale, a former Minnesota senator, gestures while speaking at a Students for Obama rally at the University of Minnesota’s McNamara Alumni Center in Minneapolis. Mondale, a liberal icon who lost the most lopsided presidential election after bluntly telling voters to expect a tax increase if he won, died Monday, April 19, 2021. He was 93. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – Governor Ralph Northam, pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag in honor of former Vice President Walter Mondale’s death on Monday, has also ordered Commonwealth of Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and throughout Virginia.

Flags are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment.