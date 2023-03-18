RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has made the official order to lower flags to half-staff this Saturday.
The order was made on Friday, March 17, and is in memory of Tommy Lee DeRamus, Sr.
DeRamus died in Portsmouth on March 7 at the age of 93. He was a Montford Point Marine.
The Montford Point Marines were the first African-Americans to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps after the Fair Employment Practices Commission was established in June 1941. These Marines got their name from Camp Montford Point in Jacksonville, N.C., where they trained between 1942 and 1949.
Flags for the United States and the Commonwealth of Virginia will be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in Virginia beginning at sunrise on Saturday, March 18. Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset.
