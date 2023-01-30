RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has made the official order to lower the United States flags and the state of Virginia flags to half-staff.

The order was made on the evening of Monday, Jan. 30, and is in honor and memory of former Virginia Delegate Jimmie Massie III. Massie’s death was confirmed on Thursday, Jan. 26, in a statement from Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Todd Gilbert.

Massie was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2008. He served as a Republican member for the 72 District in Henrico County until he announced in 2017 that he would not seek re-election. He officially left office in January 2018.

The flags were ordered to be lowered at sunrise on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and remain at half-staff until sunset. U.S. and Virginia flags in local, state and federal buildings, and on the grounds, will be adjusted in accordance with the order.