Governor Ralph Northam to give Final State of the Commonwealth Address tonight

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has just a few days left in his term. This evening he is set to update the commonwealth for the last time.

Northam’s final State of the Commonwealth Address starts at 7 p.m. and will be streamed here and on Facebook by 8News.

According to spokesperson for the governor, the theme of the speech will be “Taking care of one another: Honoring historic progress and a challenge to continue this work.”

A release from the governor’s spokesperson states that during his speech Northam will highlight the expansion of Medicaid in Virginia, the state’s economic growth, criminal justice reform, ballot box access expansion and the response to COVID-19.

Parts of the governor’s speech were released ahead of time. When Northam addresses the commonwealth he plans to discuss some of the things that impacted his policies prior to taking office.

For instance, the governor shares the memory of working with a family that was distraught over trying to pay for medical bills associated with their child’s cerebral palsy, seizures, and cystic fibrosis.

The speech reads, “That experience convinced me that healthcare is a right, not a privilege. No father should have to worry that he can’t afford to take care of his child. I ran for office to help that man and others like him.”

He also talks about working with a family whose 3-year-old accidentally shot and killed themselves with a loaded gun found in the home.

“I ran for office to help ensure that more families won’t have to endure that kind of pain,” he states in the speech.

The governor’s speech touches on many topics that his administration focused on the last four years including increasing understanding of Virginia’s history, climate change and fair elections.

During the speech, Northam will also look back on where he started as governor.

The speech reads, “It has been a more tumultuous four years than I think any of us expected. But the challenges have also been opportunities.”