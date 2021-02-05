Governor Ralph Northam to provide COVID-19 update at 11 a.m.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Governor Ralph Northam is expected to give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Virginia and the state’s vaccination efforts this morning.

Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccination coordinator, said Virginia continues to struggle with supply.

Last month, Northam laid out the goal of 50,000 shots in arms every day. As of Thursday, that number is just under 40,000.

According to the latest data from the Virginia Department of Health, just over 9 percent of Virginia’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 920,000 total doses have been administered.

Northam is also expected to announce his support for extending the school year into the summer to help students catch up while learning from home.

You can watch the briefing on 8News or live stream it here at 11 a.m.