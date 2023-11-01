WISE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced a land development agreement that will supposedly transform up to 65,000 acres of previously-mined coal properties in southwest Virginia.

Under the agreement, a spokesperson for Governor Youngkin said the Energy DELTA Lab — nonprofit with the goal of using clean energy at previously mined properties in southwest Virginia — will serve as the primary developer.

The project will be constructed “with the primary goal of creating new jobs and local tax revenues,” according to a spokesperson for Governor Youngkin.

The Energy DELTA Lab will work in coordination with Wise County, state officials and landowner Energy Transfer.