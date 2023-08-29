RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced the resignation of Secretary of the Commonwealth Kay Coles James and the selection of Virginia’s next Secretary of the Commonwealth, Kelly Gee.

“Secretary James is a leader, a trailblazer and a dedicated public servant to our Commonwealth and our nation. I thank Kay for her service to Virginians and for her expertise as we made impactful change,” Youngkin said in a statement. “Together, she helped us deliver on our promises to change the trajectory of the Commonwealth. I am grateful for her immense contributions and proud to call her a friend.”

The Office of the Governor said Secretary James will continue working as a member of the board at James Madison University.

“We’re pleased Kelly Gee will be serving our administration as the new Secretary of the Commonwealth,” Youngkin’s statement continued. “Her valuable expertise, years of public service, and commitment to serving Virginians will make her an excellent Secretary.”