RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the official order to lower the United States flag and Virginia state flags to half-staff.

The order was made on Sunday, Sept. 10, which announced the flags to be lowered at sunrise on Monday, Sept. 11 in memory of the lives lost in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The flags at half-staff are also “in remembrance of the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the rescue mission,” on that day, according to the Office of the Governor.

The order said all United States and Virginia flags on local, state, and federal buildings and grounds will be lowered until sunset.