RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has made the official order to lower the United States flags and the state of Virginia flags to half-staff.

The order was made on Tuesday morning, March 28, in response to President Joe Biden’s Presidential Proclamation the day before. Biden called for United States flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims of Monday’s mass shooting in Nashville, Tenn.

Six people were killed at The Covenant School — a small, private Presbyterian school — when 28-year-old Audrey Hale opened fire within the school. The victims were identified as Cynthia Peak, 61; Katherine Koonce, 60; Mike Hill, 61; and Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all age 9. Hale was later killed by police.

The flags were ordered to be lowered immediately on Tuesday, March 28, and remain at half-staff until sunset on Friday, March 31. U.S. and Virginia flags in local, state and federal buildings, and on the grounds, will be adjusted in accordance with the order.