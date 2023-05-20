RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced a flag order on Friday, encouraging all agencies and institutions of the Commonwealth to display the POW/MIA flag at full staff.

The flag order instructs the flags to be flown on public buildings for the duration of Armed Forces Day on Saturday, May 20.

“In honor and remembrance of the service and sacrifice of members of the United States Armed Forces who are or were prisoners of war or reported missing in action,” Youngkin says in the written flag order.