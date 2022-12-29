RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin is amending $11 million to his two-year state budget to provide help to victims of flooding in Buchanan County.

Buchanan residents battled devastating floods in July 2022. Initially, 44 people were unaccounted for in the floods, but all were found in the following days. Twenty-eight homes were heavily damaged and dozens of others sustained damage.

Now, Youngkin is proposing new funding to help those victims. The governor initially approved the Resilient Virginia Revolving Loan Fund in April, which can be used for loans to local governments for “resilience” projects. Earlier this month, Youngkin announced in his Joint Money Committee speech that $200 million would be deposited into the fund for flooding prevention projects across the state. This includes $11 million that will be specifically invested into emergency funds for the Buchanan County flood victims.

In September, Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and Representative Morgan Griffith wrote a letter to President Biden formally requesting federal assistance for Buchanan County residents affected by the flooding.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) issued a major disaster declaration for the area in October, opening the door for disaster relief funds for state and local government agencies, as well as some nonprofits. However, individual residents who were displaced from their homes had to wait for assistance while FEMA whether to offer relief checks to those affected.

Youngkin previously provided $11.4 million in aid for the residents of the town of Hurley, which was affected by a devastating flood event last August. This month, the governor announced that more than $2 million has been distributed through the Hurley Relief Fund.