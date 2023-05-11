RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin and his administration turned their focus to fighting the commonwealth’s fentanyl and opioid crisis this week with dozens of overdose response training sessions and a newly signed action plan.

According to the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) Fentanyl is the deadliest drug threat facing the U.S. In Virginia, drug overdose has the leading cause of unnatural death in the state for the last decade, with opioids and fentanyl, being a leading cause of these deadly overdoses.

On Tuesday, May 9 — which is recognized as National Fentanyl Awareness Day — Governor Youngkin signed Executive Order 26 which launched a new “fentanyl-fighting” strategy across Virginia. He also signed eight other bills relating to the issues, including defining fentanyl as a weapon of terrorism (HB 1682 and SB 1188), making it easier for anyone to carry the opioid-reversal drug naloxone (SB 1415, HB 1709 and SB 1424) and implementing addiction recovery and substance use disorder treatment programs in local and regional jails (HB 1524 and SB 820).

“Fentanyl poisoning has devastated families and communities across Virginia. We cannot stand by as Virginians lose their lives when there are steps we can take to combat this deadly fentanyl poisoning crisis. We must act,” Youngkin said. “I am confident that together these measures are significant steps to reduce the occurrence of fentanyl overdoses and deaths in the Commonwealth.”

On Tuesday, Youngkin put special focus REVIVE! training, which prepares Virginians on how to use naloxone to respond to an opioid overdose emergency. About 60 REVIVE! trainings and events were held across Virginia communities on May 9, including one at Stafford High School which was attended by the Governor and First Lady.

The Governor and First Lady also attended an event for Virginia Moms Against Fentanyl in Glen Allen to hear personal stories from families that had been impacted by fentanyl and opioid use.

Other state representatives attended even more events throughout the state on Tuesday, including a community talk and naloxone training in Petersburg, a visit to State Farm Prison in Powhatan and a harm-reduction discussion in Norfolk.

The Governor also issued a flag order for all United States and Virginia flags to be flown half-staff from Tuesday, May 9 until Thursday, May 11 in memory of the victims and families of fentanyl poisoning.

The Governor’s most recent efforts to combat fentanyl abuse are part of his goal to reduce opioid overdoses in Virginia by 20%, which is outlined in the Governor’s Right Help, Right Now plan for behavioral health.