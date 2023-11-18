HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Younkin will attend James Madison University’s (JMU) football game against Appalachian State University on Saturday.

The game will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18 and will be hosted on JMU’s home turf — the Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field.

JMU will be hosting College Gameday live at the university’s Quad on Saturday, which began at 9 a.m. and will end at noon.

According to the Office of Governor Youngkin, Governor Youngkin will be in attendance.

More information regarding JMU’s appearance on College Gameday will be shared on JMU’s sports website as soon as it becomes available.