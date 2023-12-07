RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Younkin will soon reveal his plan to address early childcare and education in Virginia.

Youngkin will be making remarks on the new plan at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7, in the Patrick Henry building in the City of Richmond.

According to a spokesperson from Youngkin’s office, the plan will “ensure working families across the Commonwealth have access to quality childcare that prepares children for kindergarten while empowering parents to stay in the workplace.”

Youngkin’s announcement comes just days after Richmond City leaders launched the “Gotta Have Childcare” campaign in response to the ending of the federal pandemic-era relief funds, which have been serving thousands of children.

When those pandemic-era funds end in 2024, 85% of Virginia families will not be able to afford childcare, according to a state report released in October.

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC) showed that Virginia families spend $100 to $440 a week on childcare expenses per child.