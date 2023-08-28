RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin has launched the annual ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,’ campaign intended to enforce DUIs and educate the public about driving while intoxicated.

This marks year 22 of the campaign, which hopes to remind Virginians of the consequences of impaired driving, according to the Office of the Governor.

The Office said an increased enforcement period for the campaign will begin Aug. 16. and will end after the Labor Day holiday.

In 2022, there were 6,910 alcohol-related crashes in the state, which resulted in 4,174 people injured and 274 deaths, according to the Office of the Governor. The number of people killed increased 11% in comparison to 2021.

‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ hopes to remind Virginians to get a safe ride home after drinking or face arrest, the Office said. As part of the campaign, public safety messages and high-visibility enforcement will be used with the intent to keep impaired drivers off the road.

Lake Research Partners, which partnered with the Office of the Governor for the campaign, conducted a survey in July of this year of Virginia drivers that found that 21 to 35-year-old men are most likely to drive after drinking. Research further showed that in the last year, “63% of young men surveyed admitted to driving after having a few drinks or being driven by someone who had a few drinks.”

Although 96% of men indicated they believe it is important to make a plan to get home safely after a night of drinking, only 44% said they frequently do so.

Since the start of the campaign in 2001, the Office of the Governor said progress has been made in reducing drunk driving. Alcohol-related crashes were said to have decreased by 38%, fatalities have decreased by 23%, and injuries have nearly halved.

As a part of the campaign, the Office of the Governor said 150 Virginia law enforcement agencies will participate through Labor Day. A total of 476 individual patrols and 100 sobriety checkpoints will be conducted across the Commonwealth.