CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A grand jury agreed to set motions for the accused gunman in the 2022 shooting that killed three University of Virginia (UVA) students in court on Monday, Oct. 2.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. faces 13 charges — including six counts of aggravated murder, the most severe murder charge in Virginia, and aggravated malicious wounding charges — after police say he killed three football players and injured two other students.

Just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, UVA football players Lavel Davis, Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were shot and killed on a bus after it returned to campus from a field trip. Jones, a former member of the team, was arrested in Henrico County the next day.

Ryan Lynch, a 19-year-old sophomore student said Jones pulled out a gun as they arrived back on campus and pushed one of the now-deceased football players, stating: “You guys are always messing with me.”

Jones’ next court hearing is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 20.