Granite panels loose, falling off MLK monument at busy Norfolk intersection

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk officials say a monument honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at a city intersection is deteriorating and there’s some concern about the structural steel components.

The monument stands on a small island at the busy intersection of East Brambleton Avenue and Church Street.

On Oct. 1, the city sent a structural engineer to the MLK monument after discovering a granite piece of the monument had fallen off, city spokeswoman Lori Crouch said. That piece that feel was recovered, and it didn’t damage anything.

The monument needs repair because the adhesive holding the granite panels in place has deteriorated over time.

Now, some other panels are also loose.

“There is concern about deterioration of the structural steel components,” Crouch added.

Crouch said she did not know how the dislodged piece of the monument was discovered.

Crouch said “at some point” the city will close the travel lanes around the monument to ensure public safety.

Once there’s a plan for any lane closures, the city will issue more information, Crouch said.

This image shows a section of granite on the MLK monument at a busy intersection in Norfolk fell off. The City of Norfolk confirmed a structural engineer inspected the monument on Oct. 1, 2020 after the discovery. (WAVY photo)

